La Crosse coalition aims to vacate homeless encampment

A coalition that includes the city of La Crosse and several agencies has set a deadline for removing an encampment of homeless people in a wooded area along the Mississippi River.

Members say the group's goal is to secure housing for the approximately 15 people spread throughout the area by the end of the month.

Kim Cable leads the collaborative and is the housing and community services director at Couleecap. Cable tells the La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pdzovU) that the coalition has already begun opening up beds and reaching out to people.

The initiative is an extension of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness' efforts last year to end veteran homelessness before Christmas. The undertaking was largely successful with the placement of 16 veterans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.