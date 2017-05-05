Walker refuses to comment on Assembly GOP road plan

Gov. Scott Walker is refusing to comment on Assembly Republicans' new road-funding proposal.

Walker told reporters during a visit to Discover Mediaworks in Madison on Friday morning to tout tourism that the proposal is extremely complex since it deals not only with road funding but cutting income taxes and moving to a flat tax.

Republicans unveiled the proposal on Thursday. Walker says the plan's author, Rep. Dale Kooyenga, has been speaking with his office about the proposal for the last month or two but the key components have changed many times.

Walker says he doesn't want to speak until he has a full understanding of the plan's details and implications. He has asked Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler to review the plan and expects to comment next week.

