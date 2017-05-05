Combating drug abuse goal of Community Drug Forum

During an eleven year period, opioid related deaths more than tripled in Wisconsin. They went from 194 in 2003 to 622 in 2014. That statistic, according to a 2016 report from the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse.

In that same report, committee co-chairs Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Representative John Nygren says that more people died from accidental drug overdoses than motor vehicle accidents in 2015.

These statistics led to a number of bills passed by state lawmakers to combat the problem. It also led to initiatives in cities and counties throughout the state, including, for example, the Heroin and Other Illicit Drug Task Force and La Crosse County Prevention Network in La Crosse County.

On May 15th, you can learn more from members of these agencies and others, along with La Crosse County Health Department experts at the second Community Drug Forum. That forum not only includes information about the problem, but resources for treatment, prevention, support and recovery services available from 5 until 7 PM.

This year's forum is at the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska. Community members are invited to attend. It's sponsored by the La Crosse County Heroin and Other Illicit Drug Task Force, La Crosse County Prevention Network, Western Wisconsin Healthcare and Addiction Medical Solutions.