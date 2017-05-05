La Crescent grad wins prestigious football award

La Crescent graduate Peter Bateman will find himself in prestigious company this weekend.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth football player was recently named the Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year for 2016.

It's an award that basically goes to the top college football player in Minnesota.

What makes it more noteworthy is that Bateman is the first offensive lineman to receive the award, not to mention the first UM-D Bulldog as well. He'll be honored at the 10th annual Minnesota Football Honors award ceremony this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It was a little bit of a surprise, especially considering I had decided not to pursue football after college. I guess I really wasn't expecting it. You make a lot of good memories with the people you're around. There's a lot of memories that the public doesn't necessarily see in the weight room and meetings and just being together with the football team," Bateman said.

Bateman received Div. II All-American honors as an offensive tackle from four different groups this past season.

He was on the radar of some NFL teams, but he tore his ACL in the season finale last fall. But he had already decided he was done playing football.