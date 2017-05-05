Runners gear up for Grandad Half Marathon

The Annual Grandad Half Marathon and fitness festival events will take place on Saturday.

Karl Betchner, Event Coordinator and Timer for the Grandad Half Marathon said they'll be about 1,000 people running the half marathon and another couple hundred participating in the relay.

The expo and packet pick-up event took place at the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse on Friday. Allowing participants the chance to pick up their race bibs and shop for necessary gear.

Betchner added that the event draws a lot of visitors from throughout the country to the area and even if someone isn't participating, it's an exciting event to spectate.

"Well the race starts at eight, but those runners won't be down there until 9:30 or later. There's a 5K starting at 8:30, they'll all probably be back in the park by 9:30. The half marathoners really start pouring in around 9:30 and actually we'll have live music down there in the band shell," added Betchner.

Food and drinks will also be available.

As a result of the events, Bliss Road will be closed until 8 p.m. Friday evening and again from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

