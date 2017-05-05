Winona Police looking for missing man

Winona Police are asking for the public's help to find a man last seen on Wednesday.

According to police, Timothy Semling, 26, was last seen Wednesday morning at his mother's residence in Winona. He left the home and hasn't been seen since.

Semling lives in Arcadia.

Authorities said in their alert that Semling has struggled with health issues.

Winona Police said that a man matching his description was seen in Buffalo County on Cole Bluff Road on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. When authorities checked the area, they weren't able to find the person.

Semling is described as a white male, six feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you may have seen him or know where he may be found to please call the Winona Police Department at 507-452-6492 or dial 911.