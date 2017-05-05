Leadership simulcast empowers business owners

Over 400 leaders in local business gathered at the Weber Center for Performing Arts on Friday for the 2017 Leadercast.

The Leadercast is a leadership event based out of Atlanta simulcasted to La Crosse and other locations across the United States. This is the fourth year Dahl Automotive hosted the Leadercast event.

The topic of the Leadercast this year was 'Powered by Purpose.' A panel of nationally recognized speakers challenged local leadership to find meaning in their work.

"Everybody has to work to provide for their family, but it's deeper looking into what you're doing and why it matters and to find purpose in that," said Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive. "Because, when people find purpose in what they do and what it really is to serve others, not only are they more productive but also happier in what they're doing."

Dahl said the La Crosse community has embraced Leadercast.

"La Crosse is a really unique place," Dahl said. "We have a special environment here, and it's a growing community in the business sense and the non-profit sense. People are hungry. People are hungry for positive leadership tools and that's what Leadercast is all about."

A new addition to this year was a panel of leaders from businesses in the La Crosse area. They answered questions from those at the event.

Dahl said the sponsors of the event make it a success every year. This year's sponsors included Gundersen Health System, Verve, a credit union, The Insurance Center, EO Johnson, Viterbo University, and LHI.

