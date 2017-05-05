Travel centers boost local, state economy

Wisconsin's tourism economy reached $20 billion in 2016, marking a $700 million boost from the $19.3 billion in 2015.

Among its Midwest competitors, Wisconsin ranks no. 1 for fun, family friendliness, uniqueness, affordability, outdoor recreation, and welcoming atmosphere according to Longwoods International, a global leader in travel research.

Friday, Governor Scott Walker and Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary, Stephanie Klett visited La Crosse to celebrate the growth of tourism in the state and the official ribbon cutting of a new travel center in the area.

SEE: New welcome center complete along I-90

"They have people here with our partnership with the regional convention and visitors bureau pays huge dividends because if people get that kind of personal touch, we're so dependent on looking at things electronically. Having someone tell you, 'Hey, we're happy to have you here.' It sounds simplistic, but we've found with research that's one of the big things people miss in general in life-let alone when it comes to tourism," expressed Walker.

The total number of visitors in the state increased by 15.2 million from 92.5 million in 2015 to 107.7 million in 2016.

"We can see the investments we made several years ago to up the amount of marketing and advertising in the digital have paid off," stressed Walker.

Stephanie Klett Secretary of the Department of Tourism said during a time when technology drives our daily actions, people yearn for face-to-face communication.

"I cannot tell you, the letters and emails that we get at the Department of Tourism when people come to a community and to a welcome center like this and they actually have somebody say to them, 'Welcome. We're so glad you're here, where are you from? Is this your first time in the area?"," said Klett.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation oversees about 30 rest sites throughout the state, partnering with five convention and visitors bureaus in Wisconsin, including La Crosse.

"You're an important asset to this four and a half million dollar facility and by the way, it's the only facility on an island in the entire state of Wisconsin," said Dave Ross, Secretary of the Department of Transportation for Wisconsin.

Surges in construction and visitor spending also accounted for 21,500 new jobs.

Dave Clements, who previously served as the Executive Director of the La Crosse Convention and Visitor's Bureau before retiring, spearheaded the start of the new center and said it's a heartwarming feeling to see it complete.

"Wherever their destination is, whether it's La Crosse or beyond, they have a place to stop, gather information, and get a really great impression," said Clements.

The visit also helped kick off National Travel and Tourism Week which runs May 7 through May 13.

