Local teen skips prom for Freedom Honor Flight

The high school prom is one of the biggest events in a young person's life. One La Crescent High School senior is sacrificing a night of fun to honor the sacrifices of her grandfather in the Korean War.

Amanda Rahn will join her grandfather, Gregory Hegenbarth, on Saturday for the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Hegenbarth was drafted into the army during the Korean War, working as a radio specialist for his unit in Japan. He served during a time when veterans did not receive the respect and gratitude they deserved. Seeing the Korean War Memorial on Saturday with his granddaughter by his side will mean everything to him.

"I went last year, so it was not a hard decision at all to say, 'I can go to a dance anytime, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,'" Rahn said. "So, it means a lot to go together."

"I wouldn't go without her," said Hegenbarth.

A reunion lunch is planned in June for those going on the Freedom Honor Flight on Saturday. It happens to be on the same day as Rahn's graduation party. She plans to push back that party to be there once again in memory of her grandfather's sacrifice.