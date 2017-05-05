Joe Gow leads scream at UW-La Crosse

Finals are just around the corner for students at UW-La Crosse.

Friday, the Wellness Center organized a fun, interactive event called the 'Spring Spectacular' that took place on the field between Coate and Eagles Halls in order to give students a chance to unwind.

Part of the event was the 5th annual 'campus scream.'

Chancellor Joe Gow led the scream, "It's great to just take a moment and blow off a little steam and let it out, then you can go back recharged and energized. The students have some pretty heavy finals coming up, our faculty don't go easy on them."

Everything from arts and crafts, to plinko, to disc golf, and inflatables were available for everyone to enjoy.

