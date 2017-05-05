Old Style Buy & Sell Trade Show moves to Omni Center

A 30-year-old old tradition continues at the Omni Center in Onalaska on Saturday.

The "Old Style Buy & Sell Trade Show" promises to be bigger and better than ever with more than 40 vendors showcasing thousands of vintage beer memorabilia. This year, the event moved to the Omni Center to accommodate the large crowds.

Paul Nelson has been showing his collection for 15 years and says last year they had 44 different vendors and that was their best year, however, this year they have 12 more.

"It's nice to see what other people bring in for sale, you can find stuff for yourself or in the case of me. I've got a lot of extra stuff that I don't need any longer so it's a nice avenue to have a local show like this where you can sell some of your duplicates," says Nelson.

The La Crosse beer & breweries collectibles show is Saturday, May 6th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Omni center in Onalaska.

Entry is $3.