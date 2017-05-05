Friday's local scores
HS Baseball
West Salem 15, Viroqua 3...W. Salem 14-2, 9-0 Coulee
Stevens Point 4-9, Central 8-2...Central 9-4
La Crescent 4, Fillmore Central 11
Arcadia 1, Holmen 7
De Soto 12, Ona. Luther 1
Weston 13, La Farge 8
Cotter 0, Caledonia 6
Mabel-Canton 6, Houston 5
Wonewoc-Center 7, Cashton 8
Aquinas 9, Westby 3
HS Softball
West Salem 0, Aquinas 7
Arcadia 12, Ona. Luther 2
De Soto 7, Boscobel 0
Sparta 9, Cashton 7
Viroqua 2, Westby 1
G-E-T 5, BRF 7
Logan 5, Marshall 6
College Softball--WIAC Tournament
UW-Oshkosh 2, UW-La Crosse 5
College Baseball
UW-La Crosse 11-14, UW-Platteville 0-1...C. Bousholey sets UW-L school records for career strikeouts and innings pitched in game one.
Boys Tennis
Sparta 2, Central 5
EC Regis 7, BRF 0
Girls Soccer
Holmen 2, Arcadia 0
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.