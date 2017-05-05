Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

Friday's local scores

HS Baseball

West Salem 15, Viroqua 3...W. Salem 14-2, 9-0 Coulee

Stevens Point  4-9, Central 8-2...Central 9-4

La Crescent  4, Fillmore Central 11

Arcadia 1, Holmen 7

De Soto 12, Ona. Luther 1

Weston 13, La Farge 8

Cotter 0, Caledonia 6

Mabel-Canton 6, Houston 5

Wonewoc-Center  7, Cashton 8

Aquinas 9, Westby 3

HS Softball

West Salem  0,  Aquinas 7

Arcadia 12, Ona. Luther 2

De Soto 7, Boscobel 0

Sparta  9, Cashton 7

Viroqua 2, Westby 1

G-E-T 5,  BRF 7

Logan  5, Marshall 6

College Softball--WIAC Tournament

UW-Oshkosh 2, UW-La Crosse 5

College Baseball

UW-La Crosse 11-14, UW-Platteville 0-1...C. Bousholey sets UW-L school records for career strikeouts and innings pitched in game one.

Boys Tennis

Sparta  2, Central 5

EC Regis 7,  BRF  0

Girls Soccer

Holmen 2, Arcadia 0

