Veterans memorial in Minnesota to include satanic monument - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Veterans memorial in Minnesota to include satanic monument

Posted: Updated:
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (AP) - -

A veterans' memorial park in Minnesota will soon include a satanic monument among its tributes.

It's an unintended consequence of a free speech debate in the city of Belle Plaine.

The city is allowing the monument in its Veterans Memorial Park after the Freedom from Religion Foundation threatened to sue over another statue that features a soldier praying over a grave marked with a cross. The cross was removed once the issue was raised, but residents rallied to put it back.

City Administrator Mike Votca says the city knew it had to include everyone, so it created a free speech area for all, as long as the tributes honor veterans.

The memorial from the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, will likely be installed next month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.