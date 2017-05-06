Saturday's local scores

College baseball

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Platteville 4 - final/game 1

NAIA - NSAA Tournament:

Waldorf University 5, Viterbo University 4 - V-Hawks finish season 12-36

College softball

NCAA - WIAC Tournament:

UW-Whitewater 4, UW-La Crosse 2

UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 2 - elimination game; Eagles face UW-Whitewater at 10 a.m. Sunday in title game (need to win twice to earn NCAA Tournament bid)

NAIA - NSAA Tournament:

Mayville State 10, Viterbo University 0 - final/5 innings; V-Hawks finish season 22-31 (most wins since 2007 season)

High school baseball

La Crosse Logan 6, Sauk Prairie 3

La Crosse Logan 1, Waunakee 0 - Rangers now 5-8

C-FC 7, G-E-T 4

Baldwin-Woodville 8, G-E-T 7

C-FC 11, Baldwin-Woodville 4

Black River Falls 7, Augusta 1

Black River Falls 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0

High school softball

Holmen 9, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - final/game 1

Holmen 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - final/game 2

Onalaska 5, Altoona 0 - Sarah Kraus (ONA): no-hitter, 13 K

C-FC 5, McDonell Central 3

C-FC 6, Prescott 2

Belmont 7, Bangor 4

Bangor 5, Highland 4

High school golf - Viroqua Invite

1. Lodi, 316

2. Platteville, 327

3. Luther, 335

4. Iowa-Grant, 338

5. Arcadia, 353

10. Holmen, 386

11. G-E-T, 387

*Cody Dirks (Holmen) finishes 3rd individually with a 7-over 78, Aaron Raabe (Luther) finishes 5th with a 80