Saturday's local scores
College baseball
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Platteville 4 - final/game 1
NAIA - NSAA Tournament:
Waldorf University 5, Viterbo University 4 - V-Hawks finish season 12-36
College softball
NCAA - WIAC Tournament:
UW-Whitewater 4, UW-La Crosse 2
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 2 - elimination game; Eagles face UW-Whitewater at 10 a.m. Sunday in title game (need to win twice to earn NCAA Tournament bid)
NAIA - NSAA Tournament:
Mayville State 10, Viterbo University 0 - final/5 innings; V-Hawks finish season 22-31 (most wins since 2007 season)
High school baseball
La Crosse Logan 6, Sauk Prairie 3
La Crosse Logan 1, Waunakee 0 - Rangers now 5-8
C-FC 7, G-E-T 4
Baldwin-Woodville 8, G-E-T 7
C-FC 11, Baldwin-Woodville 4
Black River Falls 7, Augusta 1
Black River Falls 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0
High school softball
Holmen 9, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - final/game 1
Holmen 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - final/game 2
Onalaska 5, Altoona 0 - Sarah Kraus (ONA): no-hitter, 13 K
C-FC 5, McDonell Central 3
C-FC 6, Prescott 2
Belmont 7, Bangor 4
Bangor 5, Highland 4
High school golf - Viroqua Invite
1. Lodi, 316
2. Platteville, 327
3. Luther, 335
4. Iowa-Grant, 338
5. Arcadia, 353
10. Holmen, 386
11. G-E-T, 387
*Cody Dirks (Holmen) finishes 3rd individually with a 7-over 78, Aaron Raabe (Luther) finishes 5th with a 80
