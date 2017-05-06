Community women assemble together for National Women Build Week

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Lowe's for the 9th year in a row to celebrate National Women Build Week.

Beginning on May 6th, women in the La Crosse community will join forces throughout the week to build 7 different structures in the Washburn neighborhood. The goal of the Women Build Week is to empower women while also serving those in need of affordable housing.

Wisconsin State Representative Jill Billings said that she feels like she accomplishes something every time she volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

"I would encourage anyone to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity no matter what your skill level is. They've got great people to help train you while you're working. You learn skills that you can take home and use when you're working on your own home. I certainly have," said Rep. Billings.

Couleecap and Roush Rentals were also partners of this event. The structures built by Habitat for Humanity this week will serve as part of the 5th and Mississippi Development Project.

