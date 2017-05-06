La Crosse's Migratory Bird Day held at Myrick Park

Saturday marked Migratory Bird Day in the city of La Crosse.

The international holiday is typically celebrated around the second Saturday in may but since all birds don't migrate at the same time, it's celebrated on different dates throughout the world. At Myrick Park on Saturday, people were able to hold small birds, go on a bird walk, and watch birds get banded which is a practice that helps classify birds to determine their different characteristics and migratory patterns.

Pat Heglund of the National Wildlife Refuge said that she hopes people in La Crosse will gain a greater appreciation for birds after attending the event.

"I would just encourage the people of La Crosse to spend time at Myrick Park or Hixon Forest and take the walks. Bring some binoculars or don't bring binoculars. Just appreciate what you see in front of you because it changes everyday. Throughout the spring, we get different species coming in at different times so it's new every single day," said Heglund.

La Crosse has been recognized as a bird city of Wisconsin for the last five years and has been given the top honor of being a "high flyer" for the last four.