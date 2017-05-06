Small town veterans experience Freedom Honor Flight together

Ninety veterans boarded the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Saturday morning at the La Crosse Airport. Eleven of those on the flight were Korean War veterans from the little town of Lanesboro, Minnesota.

Lanesboro, Minnesota, a small town tucked between bluffs in the Southeastern part of the state, is a place many veterans call home, including Curtis Hall.

"I volunteered for the draft after high school and was drafted in 1954," Hall said. "I was in from 1954 to 1956."

This was the Korean War era. Many other members of American Legion Post 40 located in Lanesboro also served their country during that time.

"A lot of them that saw some action, and I don't think were truly appreciated when they came back," said James Haugen, Post Commander for American Legion Post 40.

Then, Hall learned about the Freedom Honor Flight. This one-day trip to Washington D.C. gives veterans a chance to see the war memorials recognizing their service.

"I just thought that it would certainly be more fun to go with a group than just individually," Hall said.

He asked the Haugen to help him find all of the Korean War veterans that were members of American Legion Post 40.

"I was excited," Haugen said. "I was in favor of it, and I was willing to do whatever we could to make sure everyone from our Post that was eligible could go."

Hall mailed all eleven applications to the Freedom Honor Flight Committee in one envelope.

"We indicated to the Honor Flight Committee that we would like to stay together if possible," Hall said.

On Saturday, after waiting over a year, that wish came true.

"We're all going, 11 of us, are going all together," Hall said. "We're on the same bus when we get to D.C."

"It's an honor, not only for the Post, but for the whole community," Haugen said.

Korean War veterans did not get the immediate recognition they deserved.

"I wish they could have gotten recognition earlier but better late then never," Haugen said.

Thanks to the Freedom Honor Flight, these veterans experience recognition for their sacrifices made all of those years ago.

On Saturday night, a reception ceremony will be held at Colgan Air Hangar 4. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.