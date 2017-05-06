Garages, home damaged in Jackson County fire

The Black River Falls Fire Department says no one is injured following a structure fire in the Township of Irving Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, it received a call around 2:30 p.m. for a fire on Nichols Road. Upon arrival, crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames. A nearby home also sustained fire and heat damage.

The department says the two garages and their contents are a total loss, however a damage estimate to the home is unknown at this point.

No civilians or firefighters were injured but a family pet did perish in the fire.

The department was on scene with 14 Firefighters for 3.5 hours and used 17,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.