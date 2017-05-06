Gov. Walker doesn't support Assembly GOP gas tax changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he doesn't support Assembly Republicans' proposal to cut the gas tax but apply the sales tax to fuel, saying it will result in drivers paying millions of dollars more for gas.

Walker and Assembly Republicans are grappling with how to pay for the state's roads. Walker has proposed delaying projects and borrowing $500 million. He has opposed any increase in the gas tax.

Assembly Republicans unveiled a plan Thursday that would raise $660 million in new revenue. The money would go to reduce borrowing rather than new projects, however. The centerpiece of the proposal calls for reducing the gas tax but applying state and county sales taxes to gasoline.

Walker says the plan will result in a $433 million net tax increase in fuel and he can't support that.

