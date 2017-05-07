Barking dog helps Red Wing residents escape burning house - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Barking dog helps Red Wing residents escape burning house

RED WING, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a Red Wing family was able to escape a house fire when they were awakened by barking from the family dog.

KARE-TV reports (http://kare11.tv/2qOpB0z ) that it took firefighters two hours to extinguish the early Saturday morning blaze that damaged the garage, attic and both levels of the home.

All of the residents made it out of the house safely. The Red Wing Police Department posted a video on their website of firefighters administering oxygen to the family cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

