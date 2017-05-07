Milwaukee man gets life without parole for stabbing deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

A jury last month found 33-year-old Patrick Fowler guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 28-year-old Jessica Ellenberger and her daughter, Madyson Marshel.

Ellenberger was stabbed 26 times and her throat was slit. Madyson, who had recovered from cancer surgery not long before her death, was stabbed twice. Authorities say Fowler then used the child's coloring books to set the house on fire.

The Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2phswxD) that Milwaukee County Judge Mark A. Sanders sentenced Fowler to two consecutive life terms. Sanders told Fowler he killed the two victims in "one of the most graphic and disturbing ways possible."

