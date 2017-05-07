Mormon missionary from Utah dies while serving in Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Mormon missionary from Utah dies while serving in Wisconsin

PAYSON, Utah (AP) - A Mormon missionary from Utah has died in Wisconsin.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Saturday that 19-year-old Jeremy McCauley died Friday night of unknown causes.

McCauley is from Payson, Utah but has been serving in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission since November.

The church said it's mourning the tragic loss of one of its young missionaries.

