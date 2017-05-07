Wisconsin whooping cranes hit important nesting milestones

Whooping cranes have achieved two important nesting milestones toward creating a self-sustaining flock in eastern North America in their return to Wisconsin this spring.



Officials from the Whooping Crane Eastern Partnership said that a pair of cranes has nested at White River Marsh Wildlife Area for the first time, expanding the nesting range in the state in Green Lake County and acting as an important backup to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge.



Operation Migration recently organized scientists and others to monitor the pair's nest through an online streaming video camera.



Also, partnership officials say two cranes nesting in Necedah are the first to nest in the state resulting from a released "parent-reared" crane, a bird reared by a parent crane in captivity