Local law enforcement officers honored by WPPA

Three area law enforcement officers are being honored for their courageous actions by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

La Crosse Police Officer Ryan DeFlorian and La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger received the WPPA Meritorious Award at the group's annual convention this weekend.

Both played instrumental roles in keeping themselves and the public safe during the December officer involved shooting on Highway 16 in La Crosse.

MORE: Dash cam Video Released In Officer Involved Shooting

Officer DeFlorian can be seen in dash cam video firing non lethal bean bag rounds at the suspect after he ignored commands to drop the chain he was holding. Soon after, Deputy Stoughtenger released K9 Sayibe who was hit by the chain wielded by the suspect.

"The Meritorious Award is presented to officers who have performed in a manner that is within the realm of their duty and when they have shown great courage, ability and devotion to the profession," Jim Palmer, executive director of the WPPA, said. "In this case, both law enforcement officers involved are well deserving of this award."

Investigator Jim Mancuso of the La Crosse Police Department also received the Meritorious Award from WPPA on Saturday night for his involvement in a drug arrest in Holmen earlier this year.

MORE: Officer struck by suspect's fleeing car

Palmer said honorees must be nominated by fellow officers within the department, or one outside of their own. Then, a committee reviews all of the nominations and decides which officers meet the criteria of that award.

Each year, the number of honorees can range from ten to thirty.

"Officers are always a little more than humble and tend not to look for any recognition and they don't do this job for it either," Palmer said. "It's truly important for officers within the profession and the general public to recognize and honor the great deeds officers across our state do each and every year."