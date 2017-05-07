Kale commits to Kirkwood Community College

Bailey Kale's plans for college are finally set.

According to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, the La Crosse Central senior has committed to Kirkwood Community College, a Division II school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a member of the NJCAA.

The Eagles won the NJCAA national championship in 2016.

Kale originally committed to NCAA DII Minnesota-Duluth, but changed his mind in April to weigh all his options.