Kale commits to Kirkwood Community College

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Bailey Kale's plans for college are finally set.

According to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, the La Crosse Central senior has committed to Kirkwood Community College, a Division II school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a member of the NJCAA.

The Eagles won the NJCAA national championship in 2016.

Kale originally committed to NCAA DII Minnesota-Duluth, but changed his mind in April to weigh all his options.

