Kale commits to Kirkwood Community College

Bailey Kale's plans for college are finally set.
According to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, the La Crosse Central senior has committed to Kirkwood Community College, a Division II school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a member of the NJCAA.
The Eagles won the NJCAA national championship in 2016.
Kale originally committed to NCAA DII Minnesota-Duluth, but changed his mind in April to weigh all his options.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.