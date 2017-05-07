Eagles fall short in WIAC Championship, await NCAA fate

UW-L softball's bid to reach the NCAA Tournament will have to wait at least one more day.

The Eagles fell to UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Tournament championship game 5-0 on Sunday, and will now await word of a at-large bid for the national tournament on Monday. The selection show is scheduled to air at noon on ncaa.com.

UW-L was held to one hit Sunday against the Warhawks, which also won the regular season championship.

The Eagles last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2011.