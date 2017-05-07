Residents in G-E-T school district petition school board resolution

A group of residents in the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau school district are hoping a petition will result in a referendum on an upcoming ballot.

During the school board meeting on April 6, the board voted 7-2 in favor of a resolution allowing the district to use up to $6 million to improve athletic facilities. The money, stems from a 2010 recurring referendum that's not without controversy.

"In 2010 a referendum was passed and at that time the school board was intending to pass a non-recurring referendum for $800,000 a year for five years," Superintendent Aaron Engel said. "It was a repeat of a referendum passed in 2005."

Following the referendum in 2005, the state's Department of Public Instruction reached out to the district, challenging the interpretation of the referendum question on the ballot. The question, said in part, "...be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91 Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 a year, for recurring purposes of paying the cost of maintaining programming and other operation and maintenance expenses by the district."

The DPI argued using the word "recurring" contradicted the district's intention of the referendum being "non-recurring."

"The DPI agreed it was a one time case and they would take it as our interpretation of how we meant to run it as long as we fixed in the next time," Tanya Gendreau, who served as president of the school board in 2010, said. "We were not aware there was a problem, thus we ran it exactly how it ran the first time again in 2010. That's when the DPI said we told you that you couldn't do that."

In 2010, the DPI challenged the interpretation again and won, meaning the referendum would be considered recurring.

"Many people of the public agree our athletic facilities need to be improved," Engel said. "What some people don't agree with is how the school board has chosen to use this authority from the 2010 referendum. They believe this was not the original intent so they shouldn't use the money in this way. They believe there should be another referendum."

As a result, a petition has been circulating town in need of 733 signatures by Friday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

Marc Baures signed the petition and said he has no problem with the project, but he does take exception with the process.

"Under normal circumstances this would be a referendum issue for that kind of money being spent," he said. "When the school board fought and ultimately lost the interpretation battle in 2010, it stated they would not move forward spending that additional money awarded by the DPI and had no intent of doing so."

If the petition collects enough valid signatures by Friday, the school board will be legally obligated to take the issue to referendum. According to Engel, that could happen next spring or during a special election.

"The athletic facilities have been in need for decades and they have been put down the priority list," he said. "In the last 10 years they've had a plan where our facilities were the first thing identified and they've always found more important projects."

Gendreau said by taking no exception to the school board's resolution, it's a slippery slope.

"It sets a bad precedent," she said. "So this group of board members is saying we're going to use this money for athletic facilities, so what happens when new board members come around and say we're going to build who knows what."

If the petition does not collect the adequate number of signatures, the district said groundbreaking on the project will begin May 22. The project includes a new turf field, bleachers, lighting, new press box and concessions stand. It will also include a multi-purpose room to be used by wrestling, gymnastics and gym classes.