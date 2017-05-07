Main Street parking ramp to close Monday for cleaning

The Main Street parking ramp in downtown La Crosse will close Monday afternoon for its annual cleaning.
The ramp will close at 2:00 Monday and pressure washing will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The city says complimentary parking will be available at the La Crosse Center ramp while the Main Street ramp is closed. No word on when it will likely re-open.
