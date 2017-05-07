Main Street parking ramp to close Monday for cleaning - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Main Street parking ramp to close Monday for cleaning

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The Main Street parking ramp in downtown La Crosse will close Monday afternoon for its annual cleaning.

The ramp will close at 2:00 Monday and pressure washing will begin at 6:00 p.m. 

The city says complimentary parking will be available at the La Crosse Center ramp while the Main Street ramp is closed. No word on when it will likely re-open.

