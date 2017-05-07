Popular radio game show visits La Crosse

The popular National Public Radio game show Says You! visited the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Sunday afternoon.The visit celebrates 100 years for Wisconsin Public Radio.

Hundreds lined up to see the comical quiz show that challenges two teams of panelists in a game of words and wit. Richard Sher created Says You! more than 20 years ago.

Barry Nolan, a Says You! panelist, joined on the pilot radio show and never thought it would continue.

"It's one of the shows that has done very well in Wisconsin because they're smart people, and they stay at home a lot in the winter," Nolan said.

Nolan said after 20 years, all of the question topics that panelists know about have been asked. Writers have the challenge of creating new puzzles and quizzes.

Says You! recorded two full shows on Sunday. Those will air on WPR at a later date.