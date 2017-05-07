"Discover Wisconsin" shines spotlight on Coulee Region

Discover Wisconsin, airing on WXOW News 19, is shining the spotlight on Buffalo County, La Crosse, Trempealeau and Black River Falls in an upcoming episode.

"Water Trails of the Driftless" will air next Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. on WXOW News 19. The episode will also be available online on the show's website after it airs.

A premiere party will take place Monday night at the Comfort Inn in Black River Falls. It runs 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.