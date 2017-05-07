Area athlete receives Minnesota football state honor

The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation spent Sunday recognizing a handful of high school athletes from around the state for their performance both on and off the field.

The 10 year anniversary of the Minnesota Football honors took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and honored athletes of all different ages.

Rushford-Peterson High School senior Noah Carlson, a three sport athlete, was recognized as one of eight High School Scholar Athletes statewide. He plays football, basketball and runs track.

Carlson plans to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan, where he will run track.

The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation is a non-profit organization who mission is to promote and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive spirit and academic excellence in Minnesota's young people.