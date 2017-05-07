Giving aggressive and reactive dogs a second chance

Statistics from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) show that 47 percent of dog are aggressive or have problematic behaviors.

One local organization takes in those aggressive dogs from around the country, training them to be adoptable or turning them into therapy dogs.

"Good" and "friendly" are not words you would have used to describe Rufus just one year ago.

"The family that had him was looking to get rid of him, because he was showing some dog on dog aggression and some people aggression," said Pam Culver, dog trainer at Fun Fur Pets in La Crosse.

Culver decided to train Rufus, an 18-month-old Newfoundland, after a Craiglist post from his previous owner shared her intent to have him euthanized by March 30 of last year. Now, Rufus visits nursing homes and hospitals as a therapy dog.

"A lot of it with Rufus and a lot of other dogs is teaching them appropriate behaviors and redirecting them when they're not being appropriate," Culver said.

Fun Fur Pets offers reactive dog training to teach appropriate behaviors.\

"I'm not going to say reactivity is an easy road," Culver said. "It comes with a lot of work on the owner, a lot of patience."

Dogs in that class come to La Crosse from across the United States.

"We've had two dogs come in from California to come to us for training, and both of those dogs have been successfully adopted," Culver said.

She said it is important to remember that no dog is perfect.

"Dogs are dogs," she said. "And they are--just like we are--they are going to have some behaviors that we don't like."

Proper training can give dogs like Rufus a second chance at life. Culver said many dogs have reactive behaviors such as barking, scratching, and lunging at people or objects. Many times these behaviors are driven by fear. She encourages dog owners to look into aggressive dog classes to correct those behaviors.







