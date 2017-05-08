Hot-button issues take center stage at Alternative Truth Project

A La Crosse project tackles tough issues with theatre as a background. The Alternative Truth project invites the community to come together for discussion and a show.

A Hispanic and a White couple find themselves in a border "war" of the small-scale, domestic kind in Native Gardens, being directed by Beth Cherne for the next Alternative Truth Project reading project installment. The Brickhouse, 228 5th Ave. South, will host the reading at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. The performance is free and open to the public, and a discussion will follow the reading.

Well-meaning, new neighbors get trapped in their own stereotypical expectations in this comic play written by Karen Zakarias, and the expectations result in crossed communication and unintended insults. When the Latino/a couple discovers the actual property line of their newly purchased house extends two feet into their neighbors' yard, the stakes are raised to an acorn-pitching skirmish across the fence. Zakarias' witty, fast-paced comedy is great fun, yet brings to the surface many issues regarding race relations.

Area residents speaking from their own experiences with discrimination will be featured in the discussion following the reading.