Medical Monday: Stroke Prevention

It can strike suddenly and change your life forever. But there are ways to prevent a stroke. Dr. Jon Zlabek, MD, Gundersen vascular specialist, discussed Stroke Prevention and TIA (ministroke).



More than 750,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke each year. To put that in perspective, the capacity of Lambeau Field is nearly 73,000 people. That means the number of people in the U.S. who have a stroke each year could fill Lambeau Field more than 10 times.



· Stroke is a major contributor to disability in adults with 15-30 percent permanently disabled.

· Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in U.S.

· The economic burden from stroke was $65.5 billion in the United States in 2008.



Gundersen Health System's Stroke Center (gundersenhealth.org/stroke) is working tirelessly to reduce the incidence of stroke, improve outcomes, manage costs and help patients recover from strokes with as much independence as possible.



Gundersen is the area's first Primary Stroke Center offering the latest advances in emergency stroke treatment as well as a full spectrum of comprehensive stroke care treatments. The Joint Commission's certification recognizes our efforts to achieve better outcomes and the quality care we provide to meet the specialized needs of stroke patients.



It's unusual to have this level of stroke treatment in a community our size. But despite our size, we have big ambitions. We're working toward achieving the newly established Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Center from The Joint Commission. This higher level certification requires a significant commitment in resources, staff and training to treat complex stroke cases.



Transient ischemic attack (TIA) or "mini stroke" has similar symptoms as a stroke, but they last only a few minutes or hours before they go away. A serious stroke warning sign, TIA is fully evaluated right in our Trauma & Emergency Center (TEC). Patients are either admitted to the hospital, or seen promptly in the STAT-TIA Clinic with the mutual goal of preventing a person's first stroke.



Stroke patients at Gundersen receive streamlined, coordinated care ranging from 24/7 life-saving (and brain-saving) acute stroke treatment, all the way to rehabilitation and recovery. A team approach ensures the highest level of care.



· Outpatient Stroke Clinic-Unique in our area, this clinic enlists a multidisciplinary team to manage care for patients after a stroke.

· Neurovascular Specialty-Patients treated at Gundersen also have the advantage of care from neurovascular specialists and a surgical suite with the latest in vascular imaging. This allows us to deliver cutting-edge stroke treatments and, in many cases, prevent a stroke. More at gundersenhealth.org/stroke.