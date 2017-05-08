Judge: Hit-and-run case against 'Bachelor' star can proceed

A judge says the felony prosecution of former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident can proceed.

Judge Kellyann Lekar approved a charging document known as a "trial information" Sunday and scheduled Soules' arraignment for May 23. The move is expected to cancel a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.

Prosecutors didn't add new charges against Soules in the April 24 accident that killed 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher's tractor and left the scene after calling 911 and seeking help for Mosher. He was arrested later at his home.

A prosecutor says Soules was seen purchasing alcohol shortly before the accident, and that open beverages were found around his vehicle.

