Dubuque County streams video of peregrine falcon pair online

Dubuque County has installed a camera to livestream footage of a pair of peregrine falcons that have returned to nest on a sixth-floor ledge of the courthouse.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife diversity program technician Pat Schlarbaum tells the Telegraph Herald the birds of prey are one of nearly 20 nesting pairs in Iowa. They were once listed as an endangered species.

Dubuque County staff are livestreaming footage of the nest on YouTube, which contains three red, potato-like eggs. The camera is located behind a window that looks out onto the ledge.

The birds first nested at the courthouse in 2015, but high winds blew two eggs to the pavement. Staff installed a nesting box shortly after that.

They returned in 2016 but didn't nest.

