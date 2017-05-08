50-acre brush fire smoldering west of Twin Cities - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. (AP) - -

A highway west of the Twin Cities has reopened following a 50-acre brush fire that was hazardous to travelers.

KSTP-TV  reports firefighters from nine agencies spent the night keeping a close watch on the smoldering fire in a swamp filled with cattails and brush northwest of Maple Plain.

Fire Chief Justin McCoy says crews are stationed around the perimeter of the swap. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helicopter was on standby to drop water on the fire if needed.

The fire earlier closed Highway 12.

