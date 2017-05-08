Wisconsin Republicans worry about crowded Senate primary - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin Republicans worry about crowded Senate primary

Posted: Updated:

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans could have a problem as they try to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year: Too many candidates.

Baldwin is a top target for the GOP nationally given the party's recent dominance in Wisconsin. But with more than half a dozen Republicans looking at the race, it's starting to look a little like the 2012 dynamic that helped Baldwin win her first term.

Four Republicans slugged it out that year in an expensive and bruising primary that left former Gov. Tommy Thompson a bloodied and broke nominee.

Brian Westrate, the GOP's chairman in the state's 3rd Congressional District, says he would feel better if there was a consensus candidate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.