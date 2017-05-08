Wisconsin Republicans worry about crowded Senate primary

By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans could have a problem as they try to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year: Too many candidates.

Baldwin is a top target for the GOP nationally given the party's recent dominance in Wisconsin. But with more than half a dozen Republicans looking at the race, it's starting to look a little like the 2012 dynamic that helped Baldwin win her first term.

Four Republicans slugged it out that year in an expensive and bruising primary that left former Gov. Tommy Thompson a bloodied and broke nominee.

Brian Westrate, the GOP's chairman in the state's 3rd Congressional District, says he would feel better if there was a consensus candidate.

