Woman says husband demanded divorce then killed 4 people

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (AP) - -

The wife of a Wisconsin man who killed two of her co-workers, a police detective and an attorney says she knew the minute she saw her husband walk into the bank where she worked that something bad was about to happen.

Naly Vang says her husband, Nengmy Vang, was dressed in a suit, atypical for his cheese factory job, and demanded she sign divorce papers March 22. He snarled "Do you want to die now?" and left.

Vang tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin she knew her husband would return with a gun and kill her.

She fled the bank in Rothschild. Vang returned and fatally shot her co-workers, then killed her attorney in nearby Schofield and a detective in Weston.

Nengmy Vang died at a hospital following a shootout with police.

