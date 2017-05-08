Eagles earn at-large bid, will host NCAA Regionals

Depending on the way you look at it, it was either a short wait or a long wait.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse softball team earned a at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday, snapping a six-year drought from the national tournament.

The Eagles were the fifth team announced in the 62-team field, and were selected to host one of the 16 regionals this weekend.

UW-L will face St. Norbert on Friday to open the double-elimination tournament.

"It was probably one of the most exciting things I've been a part of," senior infielder Jenny Gallagher said. "I don't think I've been this excited about anything in my life. Just a huge, huge relief that we get to continue our season."

UW-L played one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, and finished with a 28-14 record. Four of those losses came to WIAC Tournament and regular season champion UW-Whitewater, who will also host a regional tournament.

View the full NCAA Tournament bracket here