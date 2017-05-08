Simulator shows dangers of driving distracted, impaired

Students at Holmen High School got a hands on feel for the serious repercussions that follow driving distracted or drunk.

Schools are chosen through a nomination process which takes about six months. For about a year, they've requested to have a Distracted Driver Simulator Trailer from the U.S. Army visit their school.

Connor Murphy, a Senior at Holmen High School said it wasn't at all what he expected and that's a good thing.

"I thought it was going to be kind of easy because I like video games. But you know, when you're trying to stop and when you're trying to accelerate, it was very difficult. Even when you were trying to drive straight, you'd still be swerving," said Murphy.

Every 22 seconds in Wisconsin a crash occurs as a a result of distracted driving according to Zero in Wisconsin. In addition, the Wisconsin DOT reports that in 2015, there were 24,000 convictions for drunk driving in the state.

"People are always on their phones, people are always eating, people are always talking to somebody else and in doing so, their driving is erratic," expressed Lt. Erich Zwicker with the Holmen Police Department.

The simulation enables students to experience what could happen, without the serious, irreversible repercussions.

"Their lives are at risk, other people's lives are at risk. People just going to work can be killed in an instant because people aren't paying attention. We hope that this asset can actually bring some education to them," added Zwicker.

Sgt. Christopher Armbrust with the U.S. Army said they stress to students that driving is a privilege and one not to be taken lightly.

"I think it's important to target them because this is modern technology with distracted driving. As I was growing up, we didn't have cell phones and it's very important."

The simulator is a nationwide asset, Sgt. Armbrust said they're traveling to Eau Claire Tuesday and will be stopping at a few other Wisconsin schools before heading out east to Syracuse, NY.

