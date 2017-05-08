UW-L Softball gets the call; will host Regionals

For the first time since 2011 the UW-La Crosse softball team will be part of the NCAA Div. III National Tournament

The Eagles received an at-large bid Monday and are one of 62 teams now competing for a national title.

They didn't have to wait long.

UW-L was the fifth name read during the selection show.

Another bonus, the Eagles don't have to travel.

They'll host a Regional this weekend at North Campus Field.

After a number of near-misses in past seasons, the Eagles were relieved to be back on the national stage.

"It was probably one of the most exciting things I've been a part of. I don't think I've been this excited about anything in my life. Just a huge, huge relief that we get to continue our season," said senior infielder Jenny Gallagher.

"I'm so happy for the seniors - Jenny Gallager, Jessie Carignan and Lane Dickman have worked so hard and just been great leaders for this team. It's just well-deserved for them," said head coach Chris Helixon.

UW-L will face St. Norbert in the opening round on Friday.

UW-Oshkosh and Benedictine are the other two teams in the Regional.

It's a double-elimination tournament.