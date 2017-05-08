Discover Wisconsin discovers the Driftless region

"Discover Wisconsin" will focus on La Crosse, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties for its weekly program highlighting parts of the state.

The show highlights activities and interesting information about Wisconsin. Before the show airs, they provided a preview in Black River Falls so all those who took part in the program could see the program a bit early.

Mariah Haberman is one of the show's hosts. She was involved in the stories in all four counties. Haberman joined the show four years ago. She approached the producers asking to guest host for one show. As often happens in life, it turned into more than she thought. A position was created for her. Now, Haberman is a host, producer, runs social media with help and markets the program.

Haberman says she enjoys what's known as the Driftless Area. Her favorite part of this visit - "barrel racing in Buffalo County and kayaking in Jackson County although she enjoyed all of her adventures.

"Water Trails of the Driftless" will air next Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. on WXOW News 19. The episode will also be available online on the show's website after it airs.