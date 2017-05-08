Dry weather helps Minnesota farmers catch up on planting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dry weather helps Minnesota farmers catch up on planting

Posted: Updated:
Minneapolis (AP) -

Minnesota farmers are taking advantage of good weather to catch up on their spring planting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that 3.9 days were suitable for fieldwork across Minnesota last week, and that allowed for significant progress on planting that had been delayed by rainy weather.

Minnesota's corn crop was 35 percent planted as of Sunday. Although that's almost triple the 12 percent planted as of a week earlier, it's still 16 days behind last year and eight days behind average. University of Minnesota Extension says corn farmers can still achieve maximum yields if they plant by mid-May.

The state's spring wheat crop is 65 percent planted, which is six days ahead of average.

The forecast calls for mostly dry weather across Minnesota this week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.