Illinois sheriff blasts Wisconsin over foster child

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

An Illinois sheriff is blasting Wisconsin officials for not picking up a runaway Dane County foster child arrested in Chicago.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Sheriff Thomas Dart of Illinois' Cook County wrote a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker telling him Illinois welfare agencies had to step in after Wisconsin agencies didn't.

According to the letter, officers found the 17-year-old girl last week in a car with heroin and marijuana. Dart said the girl's foster mother, the Juvenile Reception Center in Madison and the Dane County Department of Human Services all refused to pick her up when contacted by officers.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the governor's staff has directed the Department of Children and Families to follow up.

