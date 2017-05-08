2017 Northern Lightning Exercise integrates new generation aircrafts

You may have seen or heard fighter jets soaring through the sky. The Wisconsin Air National Guard kicked off the 2017 Northern Lightning Exercise at Volk Field in Camp Douglas.

Northern Lightning Exercise is the biggest training event hosted at Volk Field. Air National Guard units from around the nation visit the Wisconsin National Guard Base. The annual training hopes to prepare members of the Air National Guard for real combat scenarios.

"It's a great opportunity for units to come in here and really focus on their training without distractions outside of the gate," said Col. Chad Milne, exercise director of the 2017 Northern Lightning Exercise.

Volk Field offers 30,000 cubic miles of air space for crews to train. The space is large enough to accommodate the newest generation of aircrafts.

"Fifth gen fighters have tactics that don't necessarily want to be constricted," said Capt. Tucker Browne, F-22 Pilot with the 94th Fighter Squadron. "So, it's good that we're able to get out and open that air space up, so that way we can have 35 aircrafts all fighting together."

This year's Northern Lightning introduces fifth generation jets including the F-22 and F-35.

"You're getting your two newest and youngest shiny pennies out there to feed information to the fourth generation and older F-16s that are still viable as far as fighting the war as long as I can give them some valuable information," said Nicholas Ihde, Director of Operations for the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron.

The F-35s come with the newest software allowing airmen and women to focus more on the fight at hand.

"What the F-35 does a great job of is gathering information and putting it all into one bundle so that I can make a decision rather than have four or five things that I have to piece together myself," Ihde said.

Integrating the jets simulates a realistic war situation.

"We're going to be fighting with Navy assets, Marine assets which are here with us at this Air Force Base," said Capt. Browne.

Col. Milne said Northern Lightning Exercise leads to success in modern combat.

"It's training that's hard to come by," Col. Milne said.

Volk Field started hosting Northern Lightning in the early 2000s. Col. David May, commander of the Volk Field National Guard Base, said the training continues to grow every year. He said organizers plan to keep participants at the number they currently have. He said growing any larger would prevent staff from meeting the training needs of participants.

Col. May said training missions used during Northern Lightning are the future of National Air Guard Training. He said the need for complex training could allow Northern Lightning to be offered more than once a year in the future. This year's Northern Lightning Exercise will end on Friday.



