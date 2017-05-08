Area summer camps are filling up fast!

The final bell of the school year is about ring and kids and teenagers around the Coulee Region will be wanting to keep busy with summer programs or camps. The La Crosse Wellness Center is hosting the Coulee Kids Summer Camp with themed weeks that are beginning in mid June.

Chad Strehlow, the field house coordinator for the Wellness Center says, "Our summer camps start here coming up in June. The second week of June; June 12th. You can register anytime until May 31st. We'll accept your registration. You can bring your registration forms to the La Crosse Wellness Center and we can take care of them then."

You better hurry with those registration forms though, because the limited spots are filling up quickly for each of the themed weeks. Chad adds, "There is a limit. We are going to cap it off around 30 per week. We are running out of slots, so I would rush to get those registration forms in because we are filling up here." You can even sign up for the weeks that your child would like to attend without having to pay for multiple weeks or enroll in an all summer program.

La Crosse Wellness Center Summer Camp Registration Information

The Coulee Kids Summer Camp is open to kids of all abilities as well. They will also have one to two counselors on staff for specific one on one program instruction and play. Not to mention there will be an early drop off time of 7:30 AM and a late pick up time of 5:30 PM for the busy parents who are making their morning and evening runs. The list of activities and programs doesn't stop with just the Wellness Center. It continues with the La Crosse County Parks and Recreation department.

Mike Percy, the recreation coordinator for Parks and Recreation says, "For our programs this summer we have our day camps over at Pettibone Park, our playground program at Wyatt Park, our tiny tots adventure camp at Myrick Park. As well as our swimming lessons; our adventure camp at the end of the summer." Although these camps and programs put on by the Parks and Recreation department are not free, the costs remain low. There is also a scholarship available for parents wanting to send their kids to camps, but just can't afford it. Percy says, "We also have a scholarship program for kids that need assistance with the program fees."

La Crosse County Parks & Recreation Summer Program Information

Registration for the La Crosse Wellness Center Summer program is open until May 31st and Parks and Rec says their registration ends Friday June 2nd.