Rep. Billings wins UW-L award advocating for education

By Molly Prescott, Evening Producer
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Association honored 95th District Representative Jill Billings with the Higher Education Advocate of the Year Award.

The annual award is presented to an individual who works toward protecting and enriching the lives of students. Throughout the year, Billings worked to support student survivors of sexual and domestic abuse and helps write policies aimed at lowering student debt.

This is the second time Billings has received the award.

