Monday's local scores

High school baseball

La Crosse Central 7, Holmen 1 - Preston Stach (CEN): 4 for 4; Zach Fellenz (CEN): 3 RBI; Red Raiders now 7-0 MVC

Onalaska 5, La Crosse Aquinas 3

Tomah 7, Nekoosa 2

Brookwood 5, Wonewoc-Center 1 - Falcons now 9-4

North Crawford 7, La Farge 4

Cashton 3, New Lisbon 0

Randolph 7, Mabel-Canton 1

High school softball

G-E-T 10, Luther 4

Arcadia 7, West Salem 2

Westby 5, Black River Falls 1

De Soto 9, Ithaca 7 - Julia Wopat (De Soto): 2 HR, 5 RBI

Cashton 13, New Lisbon 2

Sparta 8, Viroqua 7

Viroqua 11, Black River Falls 7 (completion of rain suspended game from earlier this season)

Bangor 11, Royall 1 - final/6 innings

Brookwood 10, Wonewoc-Center 6

North Crawford 18, La Farge 3 - NC scored 7 runs in 7th inning

High school tennis

La Crosse Central 5, Onalaska 2