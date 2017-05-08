Monday's local scores
High school baseball
La Crosse Central 7, Holmen 1 - Preston Stach (CEN): 4 for 4; Zach Fellenz (CEN): 3 RBI; Red Raiders now 7-0 MVC
Onalaska 5, La Crosse Aquinas 3
Tomah 7, Nekoosa 2
Brookwood 5, Wonewoc-Center 1 - Falcons now 9-4
North Crawford 7, La Farge 4
Cashton 3, New Lisbon 0
Randolph 7, Mabel-Canton 1
High school softball
G-E-T 10, Luther 4
Arcadia 7, West Salem 2
Westby 5, Black River Falls 1
De Soto 9, Ithaca 7 - Julia Wopat (De Soto): 2 HR, 5 RBI
Cashton 13, New Lisbon 2
Sparta 8, Viroqua 7
Viroqua 11, Black River Falls 7 (completion of rain suspended game from earlier this season)
Bangor 11, Royall 1 - final/6 innings
Brookwood 10, Wonewoc-Center 6
North Crawford 18, La Farge 3 - NC scored 7 runs in 7th inning
High school tennis
La Crosse Central 5, Onalaska 2
