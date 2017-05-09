Freshman Kraus giving MVC hitters fits

It doesn't always take experience to be a champion.

Onalaska softball is making a push for its first MVC title in 20 years thanks in part to the pitching of freshman Sarah Kraus.

Kraus, 15, has thrown three no-hitters this season as the Hilltoppers (6-2) have climbed into a first-place tie with Aquinas in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The key has been comfort for Kraus, who credits her teammates for helping her transition to high school and varsity softball as smooth as possible.

"It's been easy. They've all been there for me, backing me up," she said. "I think we're all just there for each other, and that helps a lot."

Hilltoppers head coach Mesa Heit said the move was easy since everyone on the team could sense how beneficial it could be.

"She felt comfortable, they felt comfortable putting her in that role because they saw the confidence in what she could bring," Heit said.

Kraus became a starter at the beginning of the season, and has excelled in the second half, allowing just four hits in her last six starts. She is 6-2 this season with a 0.97 ERA.

Onalaska last won the conference title in 1996.

The Hilltoppers will travel to Aquinas (6-2) on Tuesday to battle the Blugolds for 1st place in the MVC.